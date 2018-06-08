PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A Kosovo court has decided to keep under arrest for one month two people being investigated for preparing terror acts and recruiting for extremist groups.
A court statement Friday said a suspect identified as G.Sh., who was arrested Tuesday, had asked the other suspect, E.H., to carry out a suicide attack with a vehicle carrying explosive devices against international KFOR troops in Kosovo.
G.Sh., a Belgian citizen, also had planned terror acts in Belgium and France.
E.H. is believed to have planned the foiled suicide attack after being supplied with explosive devices and weapons. No details were released about the second suspect’s arrest.
Kosovo authorities have said that about 180 of the country’s citizens are active in extremist groups in Syria and Iraq.