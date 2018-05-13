LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when the motorcycles they were riding crashed into a utility trailer that came loose from a truck on a Kentucky highway.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that an empty trailer became detached from the tow hitch of a Chevrolet Silverado in the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 150 in Mount Vernon on Saturday.

Kentucky State Police say the trailer went into the eastbound lane, where two motorcycles struck the trailer head-on.

Police said 24-year-old Nathaniel Gilkerson, of Carlisle, died at the scene. He was riding a Yamaha motorcycle,

Gayle Liver and his 65-year-old passenger, Ann D. Liver, were riding a Harley Davidson. Police said Ann Liver, also of Carlisle, died at the scene.

Gayle Liver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

