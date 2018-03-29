SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say two Eugene residents died in a wrong-way crash near Junction City.
Lt. Mark Duncan says a Toyota Corolla driven by 65-year-old Richard Evans was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 99N when he collided with a Chevy Malibu driven by Sharon Skinner.
Evans died at the scene Wednesday and the 58-year-old Skinner died at a hospital.
Investigators have yet to determine why Evans traveling in the wrong lanes. Duncan says alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
