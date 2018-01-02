CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A fire official says two people have died in a house fire in Tennessee.

Clarksville Fire Chief Ricky Cumberland told media that the blaze was reported Tuesday morning at a home in the city, which is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Nashville. He says two adults died in the fire. No further details were immediately available.

It was the second fatal fire in Montgomery County in the last week. Three adults died in a fire last Friday that officials think might have started due to a wood stove.

Both blazes are under investigation.