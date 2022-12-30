LOS ANGELES — Two people died in a rock slide at Yosemite National Park, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

The rock slide occurred on Tuesday between the town of El Portal and the park’s Arch Rock Entrance, the sheriff’s office said. The identities of the people who were killed haven’t been officially released.

Yosemite National Park also confirmed that El Portal Road, which is a continuation of Highway 140 into Yosemite Valley, was closed Tuesday morning because of the rockfall but didn’t mention the fatal accident.

The road was reopened Wednesday.

A Yosemite National Park spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.

———