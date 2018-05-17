TORRINGTON, Wyo. (AP) — A head-on collision between a pickup truck and a passenger car in eastern Wyoming has left two people dead.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 12:45 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 85 near Torrington.
The patrol identified the victims as 67-year-old Neil E. Newman, of Torrington, and 22-year-old Austin M. Walton, of Knoxville, Tennessee.
It says the southbound pickup driven by Newman swerved into the northbound lane where it collided with Walton’s car.
Walton was pronounced dead at the scene, while Newman died later at a Torrington hospital. Both were wearing their seat belts.
The accident remains under investigation.