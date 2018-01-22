LYONS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say a 34-year-old Portland man and his passenger were killed in a crash on a snow-covered road southeast of Salem.
The agency says Joshua Lyons was driving a 2017 Nissan Armada when he lost traction while trying to pass on Highway 22E. The vehicle slid sideways and struck a Chevy Silverado that was pulling an enclosed trailer.
Lyons and his passenger — 47-year-old Timothy Hays of Silverton — died at the scene Sunday.
The Silverado driver and two of his passengers were treated at a hospital for minor injuries. His other passenger suffered serious injuries.
The westbound lane was closed for five hours during the investigation.