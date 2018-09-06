EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a stolen car being chased by police slammed into a fuel tanker truck in southwestern Illinois, killing the two men inside the car.

The crash late Wednesday in Edwardsville left the car wedged underneath the tanker, with much of its roof pealed back.

Illinois State Police Sgt. Devin Watts says officers from nearby police departments were chasing the car when it crashed into an empty gasoline tanker going through an intersection.

State police identified those killed as two Alton men — 28-year-old Rodney Williams and 21-year-old Thomas Williams.