COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Two people died in a fire at a home without smoke alarms in Coos Bay.

Fire Chief Mark Anderson tells The World newspaper that the blaze was reported Monday at 1:30 a.m. It was mostly contained to one room, but the entire house was exposed to thick, black smoke.

The Coos County Medical Examiner has yet to release the names of the victims.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

___

Information from: The World, http://www.theworldlink.com