LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead after a tire fell off one vehicle and hit another on U.S. Highway 95 in the central Las Vegas Valley.
Nevada Highway Patrol officials say the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
They say a southbound SUV’s left rear tire fell off and entered the northbound travel lanes.
The tire hit the front windshield of a northbound smaller SUV, causing part of the roof to collapse into the car.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- Many Americans try retirement, then change their minds
- Canada mourns: 15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide VIEW
- Hannity vows to bash Kimmel until he apologizes to 1st lady
- Symptoms from stopping antidepressants are largely a mystery
Authorities say all three people inside the smaller SUV were hospitalized at University Medical Center and two later died of their injuries — a 24-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy who were both passengers.
The driver survived.
The Clark County coroner’s office will release the names of the two deceased after their family has been notified.