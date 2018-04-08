LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead after a tire fell off one vehicle and hit another on U.S. Highway 95 in the central Las Vegas Valley.
Nevada Highway Patrol officials say the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
They say a southbound SUV’s left rear tire fell off and entered the northbound travel lanes.
The tire hit the front windshield of a northbound smaller SUV, causing part of the roof to collapse into the car.
Authorities say all three people inside the smaller SUV were hospitalized at University Medical Center and two later died of their injuries — a 24-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy who were both passengers.
The driver survived.
The Clark County coroner’s office will release the names of the two deceased after their family has been notified.