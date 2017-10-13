RIPLEY, W.Va. (AP) — Two people have died and one person has been injured after authorities say an SUV crashed into a West Virginia Division of Highways mower on a highway.

News outlets report that the Thursday morning crash in Jackson County caused the vehicle to catch fire, killing two people inside. The DOH worker who was operating the mower, which was connected to a tractor, suffered cuts and a serious head injury.

Authorities did not immediately release the identities of the crash victims. Jackson County Sheriff Tony Boggs said he was not sure what caused the collision along Interstate 77.