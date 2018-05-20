CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a head-on crash on a South Carolina road has killed two people and five others, including four children.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol tells local news outlets that the crash occurred late Saturday night on U.S. 76 near Clinton in Laurens County.

Patrol Lance Cpl. Gary Miller says a Ford Taurus crossed the center line and struck a Ford Mustang. He says the driver and a passenger in the Mustang died while another passenger airlifted to a hospital.

Miller says four children in the Taurus were taken to a hospital. Their conditions weren’t known.

He says the driver of the Taurus, a 38-year-old Clinton woman, was wearing a seat belt and had to be extricated. She was taken to a hospital, and her condition was unknown.