GILA BEND, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle crossed over the median of Interstate 8 and collided with another vehicle, killing two people and injuring five others.

The state Department of Public Safety says the wreck occurred late Friday about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Gila Bend.

Westbound lanes were closed along 24 miles (39 kilometers) of I-8 until early Saturday morning. Westbound traffic was routed around the closure via Interstate 10.