SOMERSET, Pa. (AP) — State police say two people were killed and four injured in a series of crashes on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in western Pennsylvania.
Police said a tractor-trailer stopped because of an accident and a car slid sideways into the truck in Jefferson Township in Somerset County shortly after 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police said 55-year-old William Nace and 47-year-old Debra Nace of Delaware, Ohio, were killed. A 16-year-old youth and 12-year-old girl were taken to a hospital for treatment.
No one was injured in the original accident but another two-vehicle crash in the same area sent two people to local hospitals.
