KENNEBEC, S.D. (AP) — Two people have died and three others have been injured in a collision between a utility vehicle and a car in Lyman County.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 79-year-old man operating the utility vehicle and his 80-year-old female passenger were killed Tuesday night when they were hit by a car at a Highway 1806 intersection near Kennebec.
Three people in the car received minor injuries, including the 18-year-old female driver, an 18-year-old male passenger and 60-year-old female passenger. They were taken to the Chamberlain hospital, treated and released.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The victims have not been identified.
