MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say two people have been killed and three others were injured in a six-vehicle accident on Interstate 40 in western Tennessee.
The Commercial Appeal quotes Shelby County Sheriff’s spokesman Earle Farrell as saying three cars and three trucks were involved in Saturday’s accident in the community of Arlington.
Farrell says a car and a truck were destroyed by fire.
The identities of the victims weren’t immediately released. Farrell says two adults and a 10-year-old boy were flown to hospitals for treatment of injuries.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.
___
Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com