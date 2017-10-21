PRINEVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Two people died and three others sustained life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in central Oregon.
The Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police say the rollover crash occurred just before 2:30 a.m. on Reservoir Road.
Officials say two of the injured were flown to a hospital in Bend and a third was transported by ambulance.
Names and ages haven’t been released.
