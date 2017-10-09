LINDENHURST, N.Y. (AP) — Two people were killed and two others were injured when a car struck a tree on Long Island.
Police say 17-year-old David O’Brien was driving a Ford Mustang on North Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst just before 5:30 a.m. Monday when the car left the roadway and struck a fire hydrant before crashing into a tree.
Police say a front seat passenger, 16-year-old Joseph Galdorisi, of Lindenhurst, was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman in the backseat was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.
Police say O’Brien and a 16-year-old passenger were hospitalized with serious injuries.
