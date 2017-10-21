DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A crash in southwest Des Moines has left two people dead and two more injured.
Des Moines television station KCCI reports that the head-on crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Southeast Army Post Road.
Investigators say the crash happened when one car entered oncoming traffic in an attempt to pass another vehicle.
Two people died at the scene, and two were taken to hospitals in critical condition.
The names of those involved have not yet been released.
___
Information from: KCCI-TV, http://www.kcci.com