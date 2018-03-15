HENDERSON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say two people were killed and a third person was wounded in a shooting.
WRAL-TV in Raleigh reports the Henderson Police Department said officers responding to a home found two people dead of gunshot wounds.
The victims were identified by police as 27-year-old Tyheem Shabazz Person and 28-year-old Dyrel Jermal Kittrell. According to police, 21-year-old Devonte Jamal Jones was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his condition wasn’t known on Thursday. The shootings occurred Wednesday.
Police haven’t discussed a possible motive or suspects in the case.
___
Information from: WRAL-TV, http://www.wral.com