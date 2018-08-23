JABLANICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Police say two freight trains have collided head-on in southern Bosnia, killing two people and seriously injuring one more.
The crash occurred early Thursday at the train station in the town of Jablanica.
Bosnian media said a fourth person was unhurt after jumping from one of the trains moments before the collision.
Photos from the scene show both engines came off the tracks during the crash.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.