KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say two people were killed and another was injured in a wrong-way collision on an interstate in Kansas City.
Police say the accident happened early Saturday when a car was driving south in the northbound lanes of interstate 49. The car collided head-on with a Jeep.
The driver and a passenger in the Jeep died. The driver of the car is hospitalized in critical condition.
The two people in the Jeep were a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both from Kansas City.
An investigation into the accident is continuing.