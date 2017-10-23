DIXON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say child porn charges against a Kentucky middle school teacher sparked an investigation that led to the arrests of another teacher and an assistant police chief.

The Gleaner reports 48-year-old social studies teacher Lucia C. Jenkins was arrested Oct. 2 after police said child porn was found on her phone. Police had examined her phone after an unidentified young man who lived with her died of a drug overdose.

Officials later charged 36-year-old social studies teacher Jason West with drug trafficking. They said he and Jenkins had exchanged messages about drugs. Providence police Assistant Chief Larry “Alan” King allegedly failed to report what he knew about Jenkins’ criminal activities and faces a misdemeanor.

Both teachers have resigned from Webster County Middle School.

It’s unclear if those arrested have attorneys.