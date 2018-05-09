KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Two Kearney residents are among the winners of the Nebraska State Handwriting Contest.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney said in a news release Wednesday that Hannah Singrey won the 12 and under division, while Amy Denny won the age 17-49 vision.
Omaha resident Anvitha Boosani won the division for ages 13 through 16, and Susan Stoeger, of Grand Island, won the division for entrants 50 and older.
The annual contest was administered by the Teacher Education Department at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Contestants were provided text to copy for their entries, which had to be written in any of the various styles of cursive handwriting and not printed.