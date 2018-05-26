NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department’s aviation unit has rescued two men who fell off their kayaks in Jamaica Bay in New York City.

Police officers operating from rescue helicopters pulled the men from the water after being summoned at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said one kayaker was struggling to hold on to two kayaks when they put him in a basket and raised him to the helicopter. The second kayaker was then spotted in the water and was pulled up separately in a rescue basket.

Police say the victims were taken to Floyd Bennett Field, where they were assessed by Emergency Medical Services workers, but they refused medical attention.

Jamaica Bay is surrounded by the Rockaway Peninsula, Brooklyn and Queens.