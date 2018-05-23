KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are alleging that two Topeka businessmen and another from the Kansas City area participated in a scheme to defraud the federal government by setting up companies to gain federal contracts meant for specific groups, such as disabled military veterans.

In a civil action filed in Kansas City, federal prosecutors allege the three men set up front companies in a fraud that cost the government about $352 million. Those accused are Matthew Torgeson, former president of Torgeson Electric Co., and Matthew McPherson, president of McPherson Construction Inc., of Topeka. Also cited Is Kansas City-area businessman Patrick Michael Dingle.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the civil action asks that properties and bank accounts owned by the men and companies they set up be forfeited.

