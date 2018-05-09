DAYTON, Nev. (AP) — Two juvenile suspects have been taken into custody in connection with a fatal shooting in a shopping center parking lot Dayton.

A 17-year-old suspect was apprehended in Reno Tuesday during a standoff near Hug High School.

Authorities tracked him down after witnesses reported an older model Jaguar fled the scene of the shooting at about 9 p.m. Monday and a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy spotted to car.

The male shooting victim died at the scene about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Carson City.

Lyon County sheriff’s officials say another juvenile suspect called 911 and turned himself in for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Charges are pending. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-463-6620 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.