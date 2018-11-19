ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say two juveniles from Kotzebue illegally killed a caribou after chasing the animal on a snowmobile and ramming it several times.
The pair are facing charges including harassment and taking a bull caribou during a closed season.
Troopers say they started getting complaints Nov. 11 about a caribou being chased by a snowmobile on the ice near town.
Callers told troopers the snowmobilers killed the animal after it fell during the chase.
Troopers say the pair were issued court summons in the matter. Their names were not released.
According to troopers, the caribou was donated to a charity.