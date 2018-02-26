ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities in northeast Nevada apprehended two juvenile suspects in a car with a large amount of marijuana after a chase on Interstate 80 at speeds in excess of 100 mph.
The Elko Daily Free Press reports Carlin police were pursuing a Chevy sedan with a temporary Utah license tag when it attempted to ram a police car and sped east on I-80 near Elko shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday.
The Nevada Highway Patrol and Elko County sheriff’s deputies blocked off the I-80 ramps around Elko and an Elko police patrol car was able to force the fleeing vehicle into a guardrail near Deeth.
Elko Police Lt. Mike Palhegyi says the teenage driver and a teen passenger were apprehended but another passenger fled in the darkness and remains at large.
Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com