ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities in northeast Nevada apprehended two juvenile suspects in a car with a large amount of marijuana after a chase on Interstate 80 at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports Carlin police were pursuing a Chevy sedan with a temporary Utah license tag when it attempted to ram a police car and sped east on I-80 near Elko shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol and Elko County sheriff’s deputies blocked off the I-80 ramps around Elko and an Elko police patrol car was able to force the fleeing vehicle into a guardrail near Deeth.

Elko Police Lt. Mike Palhegyi says the teenage driver and a teen passenger were apprehended but another passenger fled in the darkness and remains at large.

