PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say two men posing as job applicants are connected to a crew of thieves who stole $1 million worth of equipment from a Florida marine supply store.
Broward Sheriff’s spokeswoman Joy Oglesby tells local news outlets that the burglary was carried out over a dozen visits during a weekend in January. The sheriff’s office released a video of men in hopes that someone will recognize them.
She says the men applied for jobs Jan. 5. Later that night, thieves broke into a rear cargo door. Surveillance video shows the two applicants walking through the warehouse.
Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.
