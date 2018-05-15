FARWELL, Texas (AP) — Two men are in a West Texas jail charged with animal cruelty after police stopped the two rented trucks the pair were driving and saved dozens of livestock found overheated inside.

In a statement, the Parmer County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and Farwell police alerted by a caller stopped a pair of panel trucks. Inside one were 38 dairy goats. In the other were seven goats, 58 chickens, five turkeys, three Guinea hens, two chinchillas and four dogs.

The statement says all were overheated and in distress with no water in a truck interior where the temperatures topped 95 degrees. Deputies said the trucks were transporting the animals from Colorado to Florida when they were stopped.

Farwell is on the Texas-New Mexico line 90 miles southwest of Amarillo.