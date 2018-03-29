RUSHVILLE, Neb. (AP) — Officials say two men are still at large after overpowering a jailer and escaping from the Sheridan County Jail in the Nebraska Panhandle.

The two fled around 10 p.m. Monday after overpowering the jailer and reaching an office where they could climb out a window. A news release from County Attorney Jamian Simmons says someone with a car was waiting for them in an alley behind the jail.

Simmons also says the two may have stolen a car in Rushville that was found Tuesday morning in Rosebud, South Dakota.

The two are 26-year-old Hijinio (HEEN’-yoh) Garnette, of Gordon, and 23-year-old Esdon Haukass (HAH’-kuhs), of Mission, South Dakota. Garnette was awaiting sentencing on two convictions of failure to appear. Haukass is facing a charge of possession of methamphetamine for sale.