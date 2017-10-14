NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Norfolk police say a shooting at a local restaurant left two people injured.

Police say officers were called to the PM Restaurant and Lounge at about 2 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a gunshot disturbance. Police say when officers arrived they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police say a second man, also 19, was dropped off at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital shortly after with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say both men were shot while inside the restaurant.

Police have not released any additional details, and the shooting is still under investigation.