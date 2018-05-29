SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — At least two people were injured in an explosion that blew a gaping hole in a northeast Nebraska grain elevator and forced authorities to evacuate nearby homes.

The explosion was reported just before 1 p.m. Tuesday at Anderson Farms in South Sioux City. Three people were in the plant, and one person with burns was taken to an area hospital. Another was injured but did not go to the hospital.

South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon says authorities evacuated nearby homes out of concern the elevator might collapse. Mahon says authorities have accounted for all employees at the site

Neighbor Brayden Logan told KCAU-TV he heard a huge boom that shook his house four blocks away.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the explosion.