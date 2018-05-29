TEKAMAH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say two men were injured when their small plane crashed in northeast Nebraska.
A passer-by reported the crash around 9:15 a.m. Monday in Burt County. The men were taken to a hospital in Blair.
The pilot was identified as 62-year-old Dennis Westergaard. His passenger was identified as 87-year-old Delmar Chamberlain.
The crash cause is being investigated. It’s unclear where the plane took off and was headed.
