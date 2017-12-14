WILMOT, N.H. (AP) — Two men have been indicted on burglary, assault, conspiracy and other charges in connection with a house explosion in New Hampshire that injured a man.
Police say the two went to a home in Wilmot to steal copper, but were confronted by the victim and fled. The victim went inside the house on May 1 and found copper piping missing. When he turned on a light switch, there was an explosion.
On Wednesday, a Merrimack County grand jury indicted 29-year-old Shane Fortier and 25-year-old Adam Dalton on the charges.
It wasn’t immediately known if either man had an attorney.
