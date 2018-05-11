Share story

By
The Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Two people have been indicted after sheriff’s deputies found nine alpacas and one goat starved to death on a farm in North Carolina.

Media outlets reported 38-year-old Joey Gray Moser of Walnut Grove and 46-year-old Kimberly Dawn Moser of Burlington were indicted this week in Forsyth County on 10 counts of killing an animal by starvation and one count of disposing of a dead domesticated animal.

Lt. David Morris said animal-control officers were called Feb. 21 about dead livestock. Morris would not provide other details.

A deputy said he also found dead chickens at the farm. The deputy said there was no food or water in the building where the animals were found.

An attorney for Joey Moser said it was difficult to keep the non-native animals on the farm.

