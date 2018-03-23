GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama deputies have arrested two people on manslaughter and second-degree assault charges for a deadly dog attack in November.

Marshall County deputies arrested 47-year-old Doyle Simpson Patterson Jr. and 40-year-old Amanda Dawn Albright, both of Gunertsville, Friday morning after a grand jury handed up an indictment against them.

WAAY-TV reports the dog attack killed Patterson’s sister, 46-year-old Tracey Cornelius, and left another woman seriously injured. Family members said Cornelius ran out of her home to help the other woman after four dogs attacked her. The dogs also attacked and killed Cornelius’s dog.

The four dogs involved in the attacks were put down.

Patterson and Albright are free after posting bonds of $20,000 each.

There’s no word on when their next court date will be.

___

Information from: WAAY-TV, http://www.waaytv.com/