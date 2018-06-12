COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two state House incumbents lost their re-election bids in South Carolina’s primaries.

Phyllis Henderson lost her bid for a fifth term in her Greenville County district in Tuesday’s Republican primary to businessman and Army veteran Bobby Cox.

The other incumbent to lose was state Rep. MaryGail Douglas, who was beaten for the Democratic nomination in a district that is anchored in Fairfield County by Fairfield County School Board member Annie McDaniel.

In Horry County, Rep. Greg Duckworth trailed William Bailey, but unofficial results showed the race close enough for a recount.

A recount was also possible with state Rep. Sylleste Davis, who lead in her Berkeley County district.

State Rep. Jeff Bradley was in a close race with Phil Hartman in Beaufort County.