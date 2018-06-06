ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two persons of interest are in custody after a deadly shooting in suburban St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened Tuesday night in St. Charles. Police say officers found a 53-year-old man suffering from a wound to his “upper torso” on his front porch in the Frenchtown neighborhood. CPR was attempted, but the man died of his wound. No other details were immediately released, including the man’s name.
