TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been taken into custody after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Topeka.

Topeka police said in a news release that a sport utility vehicle hit the woman Tuesday night and that the driver didn’t stop. The release says police were able to get a good description of the SUV and found it a few blocks away. Police are investigating the involvement of the two people who were detained.

The name of the woman who died wasn’t immediately released.