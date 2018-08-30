SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — Two north Mississippi residents are dead after their car hit a school bus.
WHBQ-TV reports that Darrell Sayles and Tara Davis died Wednesday afternoon when they hit the bus on Mississippi Highway 4 west of Senatobia. Both are said to be from DeSoto County, but no ages or cities of residence have been released.
No children were on the bus at the time, and the bus driver wasn’t injured.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the car was passing another vehicle on the two-lane highway and didn’t return to its lane before hitting the bus as it topped a hill.
Witnesses say the car was traveling well above the speed limit and that the bus driver tried to avoid the car, but couldn’t.