JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two veteran dog mushers required emergency help Friday due to weather conditions during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Race marshal Mark Nordman says Jim Lanier and Scott Janssen requested aid in an area between the checkpoints of White Mountain and Safety known as “the Blowhole.”

Details surrounding the incident weren’t immediately clear. A release from the race says Lanier scratched out of concern for his dogs and his health. It says Janssen came upon Lanier and withdrew out of concern for Lanier’s safety.

Nordman says race finisher Jessie Royer, who was at the Safety checkpoint when the notification came in, brought the men to the checkpoint by snowmobile.

He says they were taken to the race finish in Nome by helicopter, and their teams were being mushed to Nome.