WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Officials in Maine say a woman’s oxygen mask caught fire while she was attempting to light a cigarette.
WLBZ-TV reports Waterville Fire and Rescue responded to the incident on Thanksgiving afternoon. The fire department says a man who was also in the home burned his hand while trying to put the fire out.
Officials say the man refused treatment and the woman was taken to Maine General Medical Center.
___
Information from: WLBZ-TV, http://www.wlbz2.com