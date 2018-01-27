MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say two people were hurt when a small aircraft crashed in Meriden.
The Hartford Courant reports a man and a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday and were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their names haven’t been released.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. when the Piper PA-28 aircraft came down behind an American Legion Post. The cause of the crash hasn’t been determined.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
___
Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com