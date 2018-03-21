RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A police standoff that closed part of an interstate in Virginia’s capital for more than two hours ended with the subject leaving the scene in an ambulance.

Henrico County police said in a Wednesday night release that a driver sped away while speaking to police Wednesday afternoon and got on Interstate 95, heading into downtown Richmond, where he crashed. Two Henrico officers found the armed driver threatening himself.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the car had crashed into bushes off the highway. Officers tried to communicate with the man over a loudspeaker. After two hours, SWAT officers fired tactical charges and sent a police dog in through a broken window.

The man was hospitalized with self-inflicted wounds. His condition hasn’t been released.

No charges have been issued.

