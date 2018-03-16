ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia engaged in a two-hour standoff outside a city jail. Their foe? A coyote.

Ricky Clemons with Roanoke’s Solid Waste Management department told The Roanoke Times he encountered the full-grown coyote crouched near a recycling bin in the shade of the jail and state courthouse buildings Friday morning. He says the coyote snarled, but didn’t run.

Photos from the scene showed the animal cowering behind the bright blue bin as officials with Roanoke’s Animal Protection and Services Unit and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries worked to set up nets.

Officials eventually used a tranquilizer dart to take the animal from the scene. While all humans escaped unscathed, VDGIF Conservation Police Officer Shannon Smith said the animal showed signs of being sick and would be euthanized.

