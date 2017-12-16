PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say two people were hospitalized, one in critical condition, following a Friday night fire that damaged four apartments and displaced approximately 15 people from the complex.

The Phoenix Fire Department says a 14-year-old boy was in critical condition after being rescued from inside a second-floor apartment, while a 60-year-old man was in stable condition after he was trapped and then rescued.

A cat was rescued, revived and reunited with its owner.

Cause of the fire was under investigation.

The incident occurred near Shea Boulevard and 30th Street.