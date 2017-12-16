PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say two people were hospitalized, one in critical condition, following a Friday night fire that damaged four apartments and displaced approximately 15 people from the complex.
The Phoenix Fire Department says a 14-year-old boy was in critical condition after being rescued from inside a second-floor apartment, while a 60-year-old man was in stable condition after he was trapped and then rescued.
A cat was rescued, revived and reunited with its owner.
Cause of the fire was under investigation.
Most Read Stories
- CDC gets list of forbidden terms, including: ‘fetus,’ ‘transgender,’ ‘diversity’
- Men caught in Bellevue prostitution stings let off because cops’ cameras mistakenly recorded audio
- Top recruit Marquis Spiker headlines Huskies’ highly rated wide receiver class
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: national media predictions
- Republican tax deal will cost some King County homebuyers, but far fewer than in earlier plan
The incident occurred near Shea Boulevard and 30th Street.