DENVER (AP) — A fire that broke out in a suburban Denver neighborhood in high winds has burned two homes.
Tuesday’s fire in Castle Rock led to the evacuation of surrounding homes but firefighters have been able to put it out and stop its spread.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
A high wind warning is in effect for the eastern half of Colorado, with winds gusting up to around 60 mph.
